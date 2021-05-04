The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
