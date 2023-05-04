Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
