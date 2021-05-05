Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.