Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
