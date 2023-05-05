Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.