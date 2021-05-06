Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.