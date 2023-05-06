Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Su…