Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

