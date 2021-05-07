Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY
