Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

