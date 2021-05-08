Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.