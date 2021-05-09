 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

