Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
This evening in Auburn: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…