Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50s are expected today in the Auburn area. Today's high temperature will be around 50 degrees. With wind chill, temperatures will feel more like 33.A 32-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is an 80% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk. Winds are expected to clock in at 16 miles per hour, coming from . Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

