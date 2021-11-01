Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY
