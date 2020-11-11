 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. 67 degrees is expected to be the high for today. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today. Forecast models show 12 mph SSW wind conditions Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

