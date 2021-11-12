Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.