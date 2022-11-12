Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today'…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's…