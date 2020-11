Highs in the 50s are expected today in the Auburn area. 51 degrees is expected to be the high for today. A wind chill of 35 degrees is also expected.Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze. WSW winds at 8 mph are expected. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.