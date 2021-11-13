 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News