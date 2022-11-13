Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

