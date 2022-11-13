Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
