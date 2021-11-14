Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.