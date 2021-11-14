Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY
