It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less…
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.
Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inche…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered s…