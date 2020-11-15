 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50s today. Temperatures are projected to reach 55 degrees . A wind chill of 33 degrees is also expected.We'll see a low temperature of 36 today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk. Forecast models show 23 mph SSE wind conditions Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 10AM EST SUN until 10PM EST SUN. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

