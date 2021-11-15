Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.