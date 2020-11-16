 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 50s. Today's high temperature will be around 42 degrees. Temperatures will actually feel colder, as the wind chill will be 31.33 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze. W winds at 14 mph are expected. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

