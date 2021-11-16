Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.