Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.