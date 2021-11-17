Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY
