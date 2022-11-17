 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

