Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.