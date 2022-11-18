Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

