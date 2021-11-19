Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY
