It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
BUFFALO — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had …
BUFFALO — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet of snow already …
