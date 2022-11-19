Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

