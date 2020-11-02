 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. Today's high temperature will be around 36 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will make today feel more like 20.34 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50 chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today. Winds are expected to clock in at 16 miles per hour, coming from . Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 10AM EST MON. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

