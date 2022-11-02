Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturda…