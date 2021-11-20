 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News