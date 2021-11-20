Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low around…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures wil…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will …