Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
