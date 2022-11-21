Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
BUFFALO — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet of snow already …
BUFFALO — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Don't …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The f…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 …