Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.