Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY
