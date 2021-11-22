 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News