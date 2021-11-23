Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.