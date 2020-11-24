 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News