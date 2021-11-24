Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY
