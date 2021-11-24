Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.