Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

