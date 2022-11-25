Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
