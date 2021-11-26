Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.