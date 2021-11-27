 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

