It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY
