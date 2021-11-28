Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.