Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.