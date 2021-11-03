 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

