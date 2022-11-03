 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

